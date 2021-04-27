Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has insisted that no club are going to pay the kind of money Tottenham Hotspur are likely to demand for Harry Kane in the current climate.

Tottenham’s failure in the EFL Cup final on Sunday has further hastened talk of Kane needing to leave the club to win major honours in his career.

The striker is expected to want to move on from Tottenham if they miss out on Champions League football but he still has three years left on his contract with the club.

And there are suggestions Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants anywhere between £100m to £150m before he even agrees to sell his talismanic striker in the summer.

Jordan insisted that in the current financial climate in football, no club would be prepared to pay such a massive sum for Kane, who turns 28 this year.

He insisted that the striker’s chances of leaving Tottenham are minimal this summer as Levy would want every ounce of value extracted from him before he agrees to let the forward go.

The former Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “In a sport, which we pretty much accepted at this moment in time is broken financially, who is going to pay the money that Tottenham will demand for Harry Kane to be able to facilitate a move?

“We all love flapping our gums about where Harry Kane is going to go or how much he is worth.

“If he is worth a £100m or £150m or whatever we say he is worth, who actually, in a sport that has lost £5bn, is going to write a cheque out for £150m?

“Where are his options?

“Daniel doesn’t give anybody for nothing and we have sat here waxing lyrical what a fantastic deal-maker he is.

“He is an accountant but let’s just take a trip that he is a fantastic deal-maker. He is not going to give Harry Kane away to somebody else without wringing out every last piece of value from it, which will take it beyond a £100m quid probably.

“Who is going to write that cheque?

“Manchester United didn’t want to write a £100m cheque last year. Man City didn’t want to and according to us, Barcelona are bust, Madrid as well.

“Where is he going to go? He is a hostage to fortune perhaps.”

It remains to be seen whether Kane agitates for a move away from Tottenham in order to push his way out of the club in the summer.