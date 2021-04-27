Wolves are still engaged in talks with Adama Traore over a new deal and remain hopeful that he will commit his future to the club, amidst interest from Leeds United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Wolves until 2023, but the west Midlands outfit are eager to see the winger commit his long-term future to the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been trying to convince Traore to sign a new deal with the club, but are said to have grown frustrated with the prolonged contract negotiations.

Wolves being frustrated with the Spaniard stalling on contract talks have led to suggestions that he could leave the club this summer, with Leeds said to be interested in signing him.

Despite talk of Traore leaving Wolves doing the rounds, the club remain in talks with the player over a fresh deal and are hopeful that he will put pen to paper on a new contract.

If the negotiations do not according to plan, Wolves intend to demand a substantial transfer fee for the former Barcelona youth star in the summer.

Leeds have been tracking the winger all season and will be hoping that he does not sign a new contract with their Premier League rivals.

Traore has scored two goals and provided three assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for Wolves this season.