Former Aston Villa star Warren Aspinall has insisted that Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford deserved to be in the England squad instead of Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Bamford has proved his critics wrong this season with his performances in Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League by scoring 14 league goals thus far.

He was close to getting into the England squad last month, but manager Gareth Southgate eventually opted to go with Aston Villa’s Watkins, who is also having a great first term in the Premier League.

But Aspinall insisted that Bamford is an intelligent striker and his movement puts him in a different class of forwards in the Premier League.

He stressed that he deserved to be in the England squad more than Watkins and his movement and ability in both the boxes make him a better striker.

Ex-Villa man Aspinall said on BBC Radio Sussex: “He is a very intelligent striker and a very intelligent person off the field as well.

“You can see his movement is different class and I think he is very unlucky not to be in the England squad.

“I think he is better than the lad at Aston Villa if I am really honest.

“With his goals for as well, he is even-stevens with Watkins.

“His movement is great and he is great in both boxes as well.”

Bamford will look to finish the season strongly and make a case for Southgate to include him in the England squad for the European Championship.