Dominic Matteo is of the view that Leeds United’s upcoming Premier League opponents Brighton & Hove Albion are too nice of a team and thus the clash is an opportunity for the Whites to keep their momentum going.

Leeds are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the top flight, a run which saw them win against leaders Manchester City and take points off Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Whites are now set to square off against relegation threatened Brighton in their upcoming clash at the Amex, and will be determined to add another three points to their tally as they seek to further climb the ranks.

Ex-Leeds star Matteo is of the view that Brighton are too nice of a team and lack tenacity and ruthlessness in their approach to the game, while playing some decent football without always getting the results.

Matteo feels Leeds should be looking at their next game as an opportunity to put three more points on the board, keep their momentum going and push towards finishing the campaign on

a strong note.

“Before that [looking at the Leeds stars representing England at Euros], there are five games left [in the Premier League], starting at Brighton on Saturday”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“They’ve been a funny team, they’ve played decent football without always getting results.

“They’re a nice team.

“No one wants to be called nice but I think they are.

“They need to be a bit nastier and more ruthless.

“This is a big opportunity for Leeds to keep their momentum going and push forward for a big finish.”

Leeds suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brighton when they crossed paths earlier this season and will be keen on exacting revenge come Saturday.