Everton are plotting a summer swoop in the €25m, €30m range for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serie A giants are looking to cash in on the departure of some of their players, including Demiral, as the summer transfer window edges closer.

Several clubs across Europe have been alerted of the 23-year-old’s situation at Juventus and Premier League outfit Everton are claimed to be among the interested parties.

And it seems the Toffees are prepared to act upon their admiration for Demiral, as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are plotting a summer swoop for him.

Everton are structuring an offer in the €25m, €30m range for the Bianconeri defender, in a bid to potentially add him to their ranks ahead of next season.

However, it is suggested that Juventus’ asking price for Demiral is higher than Everton are willing to fork out at the moment, though both parties are expected to be open to negotiations.

The Turk has been on the books at Juventus since the summer of 2019, but has only made ten top fights starts so far this season.

Everton are also linked with a move for Demiral’s club team-mate Adrien Rabiot and Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be strongly backed in the summer transfer window if he can lead his side to a European spot finish in the current Premier League campaign.