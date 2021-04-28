Cristian Bivolaru, CEO of Gheorghe Hagi owned Viitorul Constanta, believes that the transfer speculation around Rangers star Ianis Hagi can only be judged in the summer.

Ianis, who is following in the footsteps of his famous father Gheorghe, is currently plying his trade at Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, where he is a key player under Steven Gerrard.

It has been claimed that the midfielder has drawn admiring glances from abroad, with Serie A side Lazio and La Liga giants Sevilla interested in him.

While 22-year-old Ianis is still learning the ropes of his craft, his father Gheorghe has overseen the progression of the club he founded, Viitorul Constanta, into the Romanian top flight.

And Viitorul Constanta CEO Bivolaru has confirmed he is aware Lazio are also on the tail of Ianis, along with Sevilla.

Bivolaru explained that Sevilla showed interest in Ianis’ services even before he joined Rangers and stressed uncertainties about his future will be cleared in the summer.

“I don’t think the interest of Sevilla for Ianis is new”, Bivolaru was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“I think this interest was talked about before he was transferred to Rangers.

“But I do know Lazio are also on this track too.

“So, we will see what will happen in the summer with Ianis.”

Hagi moved to Ibrox on a permanent basis last summer, having spent the second half of the 2019/20 season in Glasgow on loan from Genk.