Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino feels that while it is harsh on Frank Lampard, the Blues are a far more tactically and defensively superior side under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea boosted their chances of making their first Champions League final in nine years when they played out a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in Spain in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday.

The club’s decision to sack Lampard in January and bring in Tuchel seems to be paying off as they have also made the final of the FA Cup and are sitting fourth in the league table.

Chelsea are a far more defensively robust team under Tuchel and Cascarino feels the tactical nous the team have shown under the German paints a bad picture of Lampard’s time at Stamford Bridge.

He believes there is clear evidence that the current Chelsea manager has put in a lot of work on the training pitch to make the team better and insisted that Lampard’s lack of experience is being exposed by the work carried out by the German.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT: “Clearly defensively they are far superior and far more tactically nous within the team.

“And that’s pretty harsh on Frank because he might take that in a way that is very uncomfortable.

“If you watch them play you can tell there have been huge amounts of work been done on the training ground.

“Not saying Frank didn’t do it, but I think it’s the experience and when Jorginho spoke last week and talked about Frank not being ready for the job, I don’t think he was fit for the job.

“And I don’t think Jody Morris was.”

Chelsea were struggling when Lampard was sacked but are now one of the favourites to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.