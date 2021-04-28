Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has revealed that Fernando Torres helped him out during his time at Chelsea, when he was plying his trade for the club’s Under-23s.

Bamford was on the book at Chelsea from 2012 to 2017, had several spells out on loan and never broke through to the senior team at the capital club.

While the Leeds star was learning the his craft in Chelsea’s youth teams, he had a host of established first team Blues stars to look up to, including former marksman Torres.

Bamford revealed Torres helped him out as striker, while he was also able to forge good relationships with senior English stars in the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Ashley Cole.

“Once I have started training with the first team like a couple of weeks later, Lamps I have got well with, JT [as well, Ashley Cole, all the English lads were good, Gary Cahill, and the foreign lads were good as well to be fair”, Bamford said on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“Fernando Torres helped me a fair bit as a striker.“

Bamford added that Torres was going through a tough time in front of goal during his spell at Chelsea, but took time to teach him his craft.

“I am going to be honest [when it comes to strikers in the same team developing a rivalry], I do not think Torres was threatened by 19-year-old skinny Patrick Bamford.

“I do not think he was threatened by me, I think he just saw me as a youngster like trying to learn his craft.

“He was going through a tough time as well, so that made it even more meaningful, I guess.”

Bamford has now established himself as a top Premier League striker, finding the back of the net 14 times so far this season for Leeds.