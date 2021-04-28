Henrikh Mkhitaryan has conceded that his first few months under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United were tough, but stressed that he still won three trophies at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan was underwhelming at Manchester United following his success at Dortmund and left Old Trafford in 2018, after just 18 months, to join Arsenal in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to the Red Devils.

The Armenian struggled during his initial months under Mourinho, the manager who signed him, but went on to play a pivotal role as Manchester United won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in the 2016/17 season.

He conceded that working under the Portuguese was hard, but feels he developed as a footballer as well as he got better at defending and became more of a team player.

Mkhitaryan told The Athletic: “I think he was the coach with the most trophies. So that was a different experience.

“It was very hard but I learned a lot as well. I learned how to defend, how to help the team. It was not only about scoring goals and making assists.

“It was more about the team winning so it doesn’t matter who scored, we had to win together. It didn’t matter who made the assist we must always be happy that we won the game.”

He stressed that only the first few months were hard and he enjoyed being at Manchester United.

The Armenian also pointed out despite his short stay at Old Trafford, he still won three trophies there.

“What I want to say is that I had a hard time but after the first two or three months there, I had a very good time.

“I won three trophies with the club, which was amazing.

“You know, some players have been playing in Manchester for ages but they haven’t won anything.”