Allan has expressed his gratitude towards the Everton supporters for welcoming him with open arms and revealed that he enjoys life at Goodison Park, which means he is not considering leaving.

The Brazilian secured a move to Everton from Napoli in the summer of 2020 on a three-year deal, reuniting with Carlo Ancelotti.

Since making the move to Goodison, Allan has made 20 appearances so far this season and has helped Everton in their pursuit of European football for the next campaign.

The Rio de Janeiro-born midfielder insists that he feels at home at Everton and wishes to continue at Goodison for a long time to come.

Allan described his welcome at Everton as memorable as he stated that the Toffees faithful gave him a warm reception to his new club, and insists he sees no reason to think about leaving.

The 30-year-old intends to repay the Everton fans for their support by putting in strong performances and wants to create his own legacy at Goodison.

“My thoughts are to remain at Everton for as long as possible”, Allan told Everton’s official site.

“It feels good, I feel at home here.

“When you feel good and motivated to do your best on the pitch, there’s no reason you would think about moving.

“I am really pleased with the way I was welcomed and how the supporters received me.

“I still haven’t had that feeling of the fans in a full Goodison Park but I’ve received a lot of messages welcoming me and congratulating me on my first season in an Everton shirt.

“I hope to repay them on the pitch, through good performances, and to leave an important legacy at the club.”

Allan will look to aid Everton in their chase for a spot in Europe for next season as he aims to finish the current campaign on a strong note.