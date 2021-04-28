John Hartson has insisted that Celtic must promise Eddie Howe complete autonomy over football matters if they are desperate to have him as their new manager.

Howe is Celtic’s number one target as their new manager and the club have already held talks with the former Bournemouth boss over him arriving in Glasgow in the summer.

Celtic are extensively courting the 43-year-old, but for the moment Howe has not made a decision, with suggestions that he is waiting to see what kind of offers he can get from the Premier League.

Hartson feels if Celtic are desperate to make Howe their new manager they should go out on a limb and promise him complete independence over all footballing matters.

He believes the former Bournemouth boss must have complete independence over what he wants in terms of staff and Celtic should not haggle over who he can or cannot bring with him.

The former Celtic star said on The Go Radio Football Show: “If they want him that badly they almost have to go and say to Eddie Howe you will be in charge of all football matters.

“Yes, he can work with a director of football, but you will be in charge – who leaves, who arrives, how you train, what you need, sports science, everything else – it will all be put in place for you.

“They should almost go out and put that to Eddie Howe rather than saying, you can only come if this one stays or you are only allowed to bring two with you.

“Eddie Howe had 17 staff underneath him at Bournemouth and working with him.”

It remains to be seen whether Celtic are prepared to push the boat out and adhere to all of Howe’s demands in order to have him as their manager.