Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that it has been a disappointing season for Spurs this time out and feels that they have missed many opportunities to improve their campaign.

Spurs were top of the Premier League table at one point, but now lie in seventh position, five points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Their drop off in form, coupled with exits in the Europa League and the FA Cup, cost manager Jose Mourinho his job.

A chance to salvage the season presented itself in the form of the EFL Cup final, but Spurs were well beaten by Manchester City.

Kane stated that a bad spell in the months of December and January halted the progress of Tottenham’s campaign and is a chief contributing factor to Spurs having such a disappointing season.

The striker also rued all the times Spurs were in good positions in games only to throw them away and is now hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

“Really it’s been a disappointing season if I’m totally honest”, Kane told Sky Sports.

“I think we have had so many opportunities, we have been in so many games where we’ve been ahead or we were in a good position into the last 20, 15 minutes and we haven’t quite got over the line for some reason or another.

“I think when we look back we were in a great position come November and that spell over December, January really put a halt on what we were hoping to achieve.

“So we’ve still got loads to improve on.

“I guess the only thing now is try and finish strong, try and win the last five games, hopefully try and make that Champions League spot.

“All in all it’s been disappointing.”

While Spurs have had a disappointing season, individually it has been a fantastic season for Kane, with him scoring 31 goals for his team so far.