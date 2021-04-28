Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who is currently recuperating from illness, is unlikely to return to the dugout for the Owls crunch Championship clash against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, according to Yorkshire Live.

Owls assistant boss Jamie Smith is currently leading the club from the touchline, with boss Moore sidelined with illness.

Moore took over the reins at Sheffield Wednesday in early March, with his immediate aim to steady the ship at the club and prevent them from slipping down to League One.

The 47-year-old, who missed the first two weeks of April after contracting the virus, has been spending a second spell on the sidelines owing to illness.

Moore’s condition is improving, but he is unlikely to return to the dugout at Hillsborough at the weekend when his team host Nottingham Forest

The Yorkshire outfit are currently 23rd in the league, four points below safety and have two games left in the season to pull off a great escape, but need to bag the full six points in their remaining games.

Although he is unlikely to attend the game in person, Moore is continuing regular dialogue with his assistant and first team coaching staff and Wednesday are still optimistic they can save their season.

It remains to be seen whether Moore will be able to attend the final clash of the league campaign when the Owls square off against Derby County on 8th May.