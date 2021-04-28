West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has admitted that it feels great that he is able to challenge for something special in the twilight of his career.

The 36-year-old Pole is the undisputed number one at West Ham and has been a key reason behind the Hammers’ push to qualify for the Champions League this season.

He spent seven years at Arsenal before moving to Swansea in 2014 and Fabianski conceded that the reason he left the Gunners was to play regular football as a first-choice goalkeeper.

Fabianski admitted that he is enjoying playing for West Ham and loving the challenge of doing something special with the Hammers at a late stage of his career.

He told the Evening Standard: “When I left Arsenal, I just wanted to develop as a goalkeeper.

“Obviously the main target for me was to play as a No1 and then just see what happens more or less, see where it will take me.

“I’m in this moment right now, playing for, in my opinion, a really big club and I’m so happy that we are in this position that we can challenge ourselves and me personally.

“I can challenge myself to see if we can, who knows, maybe reach something special this year.”

Fabianski signed a new contract with West Ham last month that will keep him at the club until the end of next season.

He has started 31 of West Ham’s 33 Premier League games this season and has kept nine clean sheets.