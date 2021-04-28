Illan Meslier feels it is hard to say exactly why Leeds United have stopped leaking goals, but admits the players came together to recognise the need to tighten up at the back.

The Whites were guilty of being fragile in defence during the first half of the campaign, conceding a number of goals which alarmed fans and raised a fear of being dragged into the relegation battle.

The 21-year-old insists that an improved defensive record during the second half shows the work they have put in in order to improve in that particular area.

The credit for defensive cohesiveness though does not go to just the defenders, the Frenchman insists, as everyone across the pitch has been contributing, but he is not sure what the biggest factor has been.

Asked what has transformed Leeds’ defending, Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s difficult because I think the whole team sometimes we need to talk, saying okay guys we need to do more, to not concede any goals, to concede fewer goals.

“I think everybody loves to defend better,

“It’s not only one or two people.

“When we look at the second part of the season to compare it with the first part of the season, I think there is a big difference in conceding the goals.

“I don’t know exactly how many [we have conceded so far] but it is important.”

Leeds have conceded 50 goals so far this season in the Premier League, but the Whites have also scored 50 goals, ensuring they do not have a negative goal difference.