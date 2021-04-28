Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has pointed out that Southampton have undeniable quality in their squad as he prepares his side for a trip to St Mary’s on Friday night.

Third-placed Leicester are looking likely to finish in a Champions League spot this season and will look to strengthen their hold over a top four place when they travel to Southampton.

The Saints on the other hand have been on a slump of late, with just one win in their last five league games.

Leicester manager Rodgers has attributed Saints’ recent poor form to injury issues, and insisted that Southampton are not short on quality.

Rodgers believes that Southampton have the personnel in their squad who are able to play with intensity and put opponents under a lot of pressure.

“Ralph will look to improve the depth of his team”, Rodgers told a press conference.

“When they are all fit, they play with intensity and put you under pressure.

“They have been unfortunate, losing by the odd goal.

“They work so hard and they have gifted players.

“We will have to work hard.”

Leicester have met Southampton twice this season, registering two victories, and have yet to concede a goal against Hasenhuttl’s men.