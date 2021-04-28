Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has conceded he is worried about the state of his side’s form in recent weeks, but is still optimistic ahead of the playoffs.

A 1-0 loss to Blackpool on Tuesday night means that Sunderland are set to have to seek promotion through the playoffs in League One this season.

Assessing his team’s recent dip in form, which has seen Sunderland fail to win in their last seven outings, Johnson insisted that multiple factors such as the overall number of games, contractual situations and players playing in different positions have all had their part to play.

The Sunderland boss concedes his side’s form does worry him, but is remaining positive.

“I’m very positive about the playoffs but there’s no doubt there is a concern about our short-term form”, Johnson said at a press conference.

“I think there are a number of factors which go into any slump.

“The number of games, the contract situation can play on some peoples’ minds, players playing in different positions.”

Sunderland have two League One games left to play as they try to build momentum ahead of a playoff campaign, with a visit to Plymouth Argyle to be followed by a home clash against strugglers Northampton Town.

Johnson’s side have only the eleventh best home record in League One this season, having failed to win at the Stadium of Light in 13 of the 22 games they have played at the ground.