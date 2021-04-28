Roma legend Damiano Tommasi has warned Manchester United that the Giallorossi’s style of football is more suited to playing in Europe than Serie A at the moment.

The Serie A giants will take to the pitch at Old Trafford on Thursday night to play Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Roma are seventh in Serie A at the moment and are coming into the game on the back of a defeat to Cagliari in the league.

But Tommasi indicated that Roma’s league form should not be looked at as he believes the Serie A giants’ style is far more suited for success in Europe than in the domestic league.

He is optimistic about their chances of causing an upset against Manchester United and recalled Roma’s famous win over Barcelona in the Champions League a couple of years ago as a template for another surprising result.

Asked about Roma’s chances against Manchester United, the Giallorossi legend told Italian daily Il Messaggero: “I am optimistic.

“Roma have a style that is more suited to Europe. They can do anything.

“That match showed that sport is open to surprises.”

Roma have lost four of their last five games against Manchester United, with all of them coming in the Champions League.