Celtic loan star Vakoun Bayo is open to extending his stay with Toulouse, but the French club are yet to express their interest in triggering an option to buy him.

The 24-year-old joined French second division club Toulouse on a season-long loan last summer after struggling to earn playing time at Celtic.

Having scored eight goals from 29 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 2 club, Bayo has enjoyed his spell in France so far.

According to Toulouse-focused outlet LesViolets.com, the Ivory Coast international is open to extending his stay with the French second tier outfit.

And Toulouse, who are pushing for promotion into the Ligue 1, have the option to make Bayo’s loan move from Celtic permanent for a fee in the region of €1.5m.

However, Les Violets are yet to inform the Glasgow giants of their intention to trigger the option to buy the centre-forward.

Meanwhile, Bayo has attracted transfer interest from Tunisian outfit Esperance, who are said to have enquired with Celtic about his situation.

It remains to be seen if Esperance will step up their interest in the striker, who plied his trade in Tunisia between 2015 and 2018.