Former Roma star Luigi Garzya is certain that Manchester United are wary of taking on the Giallorossi in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Manchester United are distinct favourites to reach the final of the Europa League ahead of hosting Roma in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Old Trafford tonight.

Roma have lost four of their last five games against the Red Devils in Europe, but Garzya is hopeful about the Serie A giants’ chances as he believes anything is possible in a two-legged semi-final.

He insisted that Roma’s season is depending on them winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League and the players are aware of the importance of the two games against the Red Devils.

The former Giallorossi star stressed that Manchester United must also be afraid of taking on Roma as on their day the Serie A giants can hurt any team in Europe.

The ex-defender said on TMW Radio: “In the semi-finals, anything can happen and I hope Roma can play their game.

“The players know the importance of the game they are playing. Fonseca’s team are playing for their season and to enter the Champions League you have to win the trophy.

“It is just now that you need to play as equals and I am convinced that Manchester are also afraid of Roma.

“If they are okay, they can hurt anyone.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to break his semi-final voodoo and take Manchester United to the final of the Europa League this season.