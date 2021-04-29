Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has admitted he expects Sheffield Wednesday to throw everything at his side this weekend as the Owls are in desperate need of all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday are due to play host to Hughton’s Nottingham Forest outfit and know if they fail to win then they will be relegated.

The Owls are chasing Forest’s rivals Derby County, as they try to leapfrog Wayne Rooney’s men and secure their Championship status.

While results elsewhere will also have to be taken into account, the result inside the Hillsborough Stadium will be a top priority for Darren Moore’s side.

Hughton knows that the Owls will throw everything at his side and feels that the spectacle will be an intriguing one for the neutral fan in just how the hosts manage the game.

“They have to throw everything at us and they can’t rely on other results”, Hughton was quoted as saying by his club’s official site.

“This is management and coaching and it is how you approach the game.

“They will make decisions on how they approach the game, how they can win it at any stage of the game depending on what the result will be and what steps they will have to take.

“If they are leading, do they make sure that they don’t lose, for example, so there are so many different connotations.

“That is what will make it intriguing for anyone watching the game.”

Nottingham Forest won the earlier fixture between the two sides 2-0, beating the Owls in December, while the last meeting between the two clubs at Hillsbrough ended in a 1-1 draw.