Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his opinion that Brighton & Hove Albion’s midfielder Yves Bissouma, whom he managed at Lille, is a fantastic player and has delivered on the promise he showed.

Bissouma played under Bielsa during the 2017/18 season for Lille, but the Argentinean did not stay long at the French club after having his contract terminated in the December of 2017.

The Malian midfielder will face off against his former manager’s side on Saturday as the Seagulls host the Whites, in a match where Brighton will be looking to pick up crucial points for Premier League survival, while Leeds will be hoping to maintain a foothold in the top half of the table.

Bielsa is highly appreciative of Bissouma’s growth since his time at Lille, stating that the midfielder always had potential.

“Was a great player and confirmed it”, Bielsa said in a press conference ahead of the game against Brighton.

“It’s not the same to have potential and to show it.

“When I had the chance to work with him he had a lot of resources and here he has shown them completely.

“He has gained recognition due to his resources.”

Since joining Brighton in the summer of 2018, Bissouma has made 90 appearances for the Seagulls, including 34 in the current season.