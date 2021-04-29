Tam McManus has stressed the importance of Celtic getting the appointment of a head of recruitment or director of football right this summer.

Celtic are closing in on appointing Eddie Howe as their new manager but the club are also looking to bring in a new director of football to work with the new man at the helm.

The recruitment of the Glasgow giants has been seen as shoddy by some and is seen as one of the key factors that have helped Rangers to topple them at the summit of Scottish football this season.

While the focus is on Celtic’s search for a new manager, McManus indicated that the director of football or head of recruitment could be an even more impactful appointment this summer.

He believes Celtic have made some massive mistakes in recruitment over the last couple of years, while Rangers have got it spot on with sporting director Ross Wilson doing a fine job.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “Celtic manager is obviously a massive appointment, but I think probably as big or even bigger is who they bring in as the head of recruitment or general manager.

“The game has evolved now, it is not just managers who go out and sign players. It’s the director of football and head of recruitment who recommend these players and sign them.

“I think it is two big appointments for Celtic, not just the manager. It is who comes in as the guy who is a head scout or head of recruitment.

“Celtic have got it horrendously wrong over the last couple of seasons and Rangers have got it right with Ross Wilson.

“That is also a huge appointment.”

Celtic’s poor season has been attributed to their bad transfer dealings last summer with the club failing to properly replenish the squad.