Ipswich Town star Oli Hawkins feels that he has been unfortunate with injuries, but is now hoping that boss Paul Cook likes him as a player and gives him the vote to stay at Portman Road into next season.

The 29-year-old has managed just eight starts for the Tractor Boys during the current campaign and saw his chances becoming even more limited due to a knee injury during the second half of the season.

In the meantime, there has been a change in guard at Portman Road with Cook replacing Paul Lambert on a permanent basis.

Hawkins, who managed his first start for Ipswich since 15th December last Saturday against AFC Wimbledon, is now hoping that his hard work will be enough to draw the manager’s attention and convince him to extend his stay for one more year.

“I was unfortunate with a knee injury and it took seven or eight weeks to get back”, Hawkins told his club’s official site.

“When I was back, the new gaffer came in and all of the other strikers were fit.

“It’s been a tough few months for me with injury, then getting back to full fitness, then trying to make myself available and ready for selection.

“He came in when I was injured.

“I’m just trying to keep fit and if I’m selected by him, I’ll be ready and trying my hardest to do what I can.

“Hopefully, he’ll like me and want me to stick around next year.”

Ipswich have three games remaining to play in League One this season and are due to take on Swindon Town, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood Town.