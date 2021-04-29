Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that he fully believes in his players and feels that a win is coming in the last two games of the season, and hopes that it is against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Rams are in a precarious position with regards to their Championship status, as they sit 21st in the table, four points above both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, with the former having a game in hand.

Rooney was appointed as boss of Derby County after Phillip Cocu left the Rams stranded at the bottom of the Championship table in November.

They now face Swansea, who have already qualified for the playoffs, at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Rooney stated that he knows there is pressure on his shoulders but also expressed confidence in his players’ abilities.

“Of course there is pressure, Derby County is a big football club”, Rooney said in a press conference ahead of the match against Swansea.

“The players know what they have to do.

“I know the players 100% believe in what I’m doing.

“There is a win that’s coming.

“I hope it’s on Saturday.”

And Rooney does not feel Derby are in a terrible situation.

“If you’d have said to me when I got this job, when we were bottom, that we’ve got two games to stay up and save the season, I’d snap your hand off.”

The Rams’ recent run of form has been dire, with their last five league games ending in defeat.

Rooney will be hoping his players manage to turn things around quickly, starting on Saturday.