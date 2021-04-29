Robin Koch has revealed he fell in love with the attacking brand of football Leeds United play under Marcelo Bielsa from his very first outing for the club.

Koch started Leeds’ very first game in the Premier League after only arriving at the club just two weeks prior to the season opener against champions Liverpool at Anfield, a game that that ended 4-3 in favour of the home team.

The German started ten more top flight games before a serious knee injury put him out of commission for an extended spell on the sidelines.

However, Koch is enjoying his first season at Leeds and revealed he fell in love with the style they play under Bielsa from his very first outing because he likes having an aggressive, attacking approach to the game.

Asked whether he is enjoying being part of Leeds, Koch said on The Official Leeds United Podcast: “Yes, so I have to say since my first game I [have been in] love with the style of football we play because we always go and attack.

“Even when I defend, I love to play this offensive game, and yes from the [very] first game I [have] loved playing for this squad.”

Compared to the Bundesliga, where he played with former club Freiburg, Koch is of the view that the Premier League is a lot faster and a more physical competition.

“I think the Premier League is a bit faster and so it is more box to box [compared to the Bundesliga].

“In Germany it is more about ball possession and controlling the game and here it is more physical and yes, it is faster.

“So, I think there is more tempo in the game.”

Koch has only clocked up game time off the bench since he returned to the first team fold in mid-March and it remains to be seen what role he has under Bielsa in the remaining five games of the season.