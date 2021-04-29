Robin Koch has revealed that he was left wondering why he had joined Leeds United after he took part in his first murderball training session, but admits being introduced to Marcelo Bielsa was special.

The Germany international arrived in England from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg and had been unable to hold face to face talks with Bielsa due to the travel restrictions.

Koch got to see the Argentine late during his first training session with the Whites. The 24-year-old revealed that the only word Bielsa uttered during the entire course of training was “welcome”, thus making it special for him.

“Of course special [when I met Bielsa]”, Koch told the Leeds United Podcast.

“I think my first training, the first time I saw him in real life because it was not possible to come over because of all the [virus] rules before.

“And when the first training starts Marcelo Bielsa wasn’t out at the training this time, so it was warm up, it starts directly and we did some drills and training stuff.

“I think after half an hour, he was on the pitch. He comes to me and says ‘welcome’. This was the first word he said to me and the only word in this training.

“So it was special from the beginning and yes needs time to get used to the training.”

The centre-back though admits that when he was exposed to Bielsa’s infamous murderball training session he was left wondering why he made the move.

“Even my first murderball was, I think on my second day here.

“I thought what the f**k am I doing here.”

Koch will be hoping to be included in Germany’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.