Robin Koch has revealed taking on Bundesliga clubs in European competition in Leeds United colours would be a dream come true and stressed he feels the club have done well in their first season back in the Premier League.

Leeds are currently ninth in the top flight standings and have been able to hold their own against established European heavyweights in the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Having ensured their survival in the top flight, the Whites hierarchy are keen on taking the club to the next level with European football among their main targets.

Leeds defender Koch revealed it would be dream come to play against Bundesliga sides on the continental stage while donning the all-White and admitted one day lifting a trophy with the club is also on his mind.

The centre-back feels Leeds have done well in their first season back in the top flight and is now focusing on pushing harder to fulfil his ambitions with the club.

Asked whether he aspires to face Bundesliga teams in European completion with Leeds, Koch said on The Official Leeds United Podcast: “Yes, of course.

“Of course, we want to win a title [with Leeds] but I think we [have] played really good in our first season back in the Premier League.

“And yes, for next season, even for this season, the goal is to get to European places.

“And for me it would be special if you can play against teams from Germany.

“You know all the players from the national team [set-up] and from my years [playing] in Germany.

“Yes, it would be a dream to play [in European competitions] for Leeds against German clubs.”

Koch is yet to start a league game following returning from a serious knee injury, and will be hoping for more game time in the remaining five games of the season.