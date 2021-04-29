Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has insisted that an in-form James Forrest is still a top player and has backed him to get into Steve Clarke’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Forrest has missed most of the season due to an ankle injury but did return to the Celtic team recently and made two substitute appearances in the last two Scottish Premiership games.

He has 35 international caps to his name for Scotland but has not played for the national team since September due to an ankle injury.

With only a few games left in the season, the 29-year-old is running out of time to prove his fitness ahead of the European Championship but Ferguson is keen to have him in the Scotland squad.

He stressed that the midfielder has come in from some unfounded criticism from Celtic fans and insisted that even if he is not playing well, Forrest does a good job for the team.

Ferguson insisted that Forrest is a brilliant player to watch when he is actually on song.

The former Scotland star said on The Go Radio Football Show: “I have always liked James Forrest.

“I think he has come in for a lot of unfair criticism at times from the Celtic fans.

“When James Forrest doesn’t play well he is still a right good team player. He does that side brilliantly.

“But James Forrest on form is a top player.”

Forrest will be hoping to do enough to convince Clarke to include him in the Scotland squad this summer.