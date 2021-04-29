Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has admitted that the Tractor Boys only have pride to play for in their remaining three League One games.

The Tractor Boys are currently 12th in the League One table and are set to miss out on a spot in playoffs and the chance to win promotion to the Championship.

Cook has struggled to get a tune from his side in recent weeks, with Ipswich going without a win since 2nd April, against now relegated Bristol Rovers.

Cook stated that he is aware of the general feeling of disappointment that must be permeating through the supporters of the club and admits that he shares the fans’ feelings.

He added that he feels playing the last three games of the season with nothing but pride at stake is a sad proposition.

Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, Cook said: “It’s an honour to support your team and you do go through highs and lows.

“As a manager I carry that as well and I hate where we are at the moment.

“My job is to help us and their job is to keep supporting the team, but I get how difficult that must be at the minute.

“We’re all feeling disappointment at the moment with results and performances.

“There are three games to go and we can’t save the season – we’ve got nothing to play for other than pride and that’s very sad.”

Cook will lead his side against Swindon Town, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood Town as he continues to assess what he needs to add to his squad to lead the Tractor Boys to promotion next term.