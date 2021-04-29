Serie A giants Napoli are keeping close tabs on Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski as a potential replacement for full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, it has been claimed in Italy.

Napoli are keen on bolstering their backline in the summer transfer window with the left-back role a priority position.

Long-serving full-back Ghoulam has only played a bit part role at the club this season while missing a clutch of games owing to injury.

The 30-year-old has had niggling injury issues in each of the last two campaigns as well that have put him out of action for long spells and Napoli are keen on finding a replacement for him when the transfer window swings open in the summer.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Gli Azzurri have zeroed in on Leeds star Alioski as a potential addition to their ranks ahead of the next season.

The North Macedonian’s future at Elland Road is under the scanner at the moment as he is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Alioski, who is a natural winger, has slotted into the left-back role this season under boss Marcelo Bielsa, starting 31 Premier League games so far this season.

It remains to be seen where Alioski will play his football next season having been on the books at Elland Road since the summer of 2017.