Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has admitted being relegated to League One would be a devastating blow, but pointed to rivals Leeds United to show that recovery is more than possible.

Leeds’ fortunes have been on the upturn since Marcelo Bielsa took charge at Elland Road, with the club now challenging for a top ten finish in the Premier League, having played as low as in League One most recently in 2009/10 campaign.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for the Whites’ neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, who are on the brink of losing their Championship status this season, currently second from bottom in the league, with only two games remaining in the campaign.

Owls skipper Bannan tried to put his team’s struggles into context by noting Leeds’ fall to League One, and stressed a club like Sheffield Wednesday should not be in a position where they are fighting for their survival in the second tier and rather should be up there in the top flight with their fellow Yorkshiremen.

“We should be nowhere near where we are”, Bannan told a press conference.

“Leeds have been in League One as well.

“It would be a devastating blow if we are relegated.

“We have got two games left and we are still positive in there we could keep the club up.”

Bannan admitted he is surprised that the Owls still have an opportunity to prevent themselves from slipping down with only two games remaining in the season, and insisted he is not keen on having a relegation on his CV, just like the club who should now be anywhere near the bottom of the Championship.

“I’m a little surprised we are still in with a chance.

“I was a bit surprised after Boro [Middlesbrough] that everyone lost around us.

“I’m surprised but glad as well. We’ve got two games left and hopefully the result will go our way on Saturday.

“I don’t want a relegation on my CV and this club should be nowhere near where it is.”

The Owls will need to win both of their remaining games to save their season with the first challenge coming up against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.