Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford feels that Pep Guardiola likes to watch the Whites play when he has the chance given his admiration of Marcelo Bielsa.

Guardiola has praised Bielsa and the Leeds boss is considered by some to have been an inspiration for the current Manchester City manager.

Bamford admits that he knows Guardiola rates Bielsa highly and feels that the Argentine puts a huge amount into the game.

The Whites hitman is of the view that Guardiola is a manager who enjoys watching Leeds play when he can, although joked that he could be wide of the mark and cannot be completely sure.

“I know he’s a big admirer of Bielsa and says that he’s kind of like the godfather of football and he’s never seen anyone put as much into the game as he does”, he told The Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I couldn’t be sure but I reckon he’s probably a manager who enjoys watching Leeds when he can as well.

“I might have just totally made that up.”

Guardiola came out on the wrong end of a recent encounter with Bielsa’s Leeds as the Whites stunned Manchester City to run out 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium with ten men.