Barry Ferguson has admitted that he is baffled at Ryan Christie’s contractual situation and feels Celtic will have to offer him a new deal.

It has emerged Christie could agree on a pre-contract with other clubs in the summer as his current deal with Celtic will expire in December.

With Celtic facing a summer of upheaval with a few players expected to leave, Christie was one of the stars who they were expected to hold on to in the next transfer window.

But the dynamic has changed and Ferguson is baffled that Celtic agreed on a contract with the attacking midfielder that will end in the middle of a season.

He also insisted that Celtic will miss out on crucial money if the Scot leaves in the summer for a knockdown the price and the club must look to work out an agreement over a new deal with Christie.

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show: “His contract actually ends in December, midway through a season.

“I have never heard about it in my life.

“If he is going in the summer, there is £6m to £7m [that Celtic will miss out on].

“They have got to have him on a new contract.

“For me, Ryan Christie is a quality player, there is no doubt about it.

“To let him run down his contract, when I read it I was actually thinking, I have never heard that or seen that in football that a contract ends in December, halfway through the season.”

Celtic are still waiting to appoint a new manager who is likely to decide the fate of several players in the summer.