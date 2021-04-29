Barry Ferguson has insisted that he wants the next Celtic manager to give Leigh Griffiths an opportunity and stressed it is then up to the striker to give it his best shot.

Griffiths has been on the periphery of the Celtic squad this season and has only made seven starts in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon often dropped him due to fitness issues and he has not found much joy under interim boss John Kennedy as well.

With only a year left on his contract, there are suggestions Celtic are looking to move him on in the summer, but Ferguson stressed that the new manager must try to help the striker once he comes in.

But he conceded that Griffiths is experienced enough to understand that he needs to focus harder and give his best shot to stay at Celtic.

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show: “If I am the new manager coming in, I am grabbing Leigh Griffiths and sit him down for a day or two and make sure he is fully focused.

“I have been loud and clear all season, for me, an in-form Leigh Griffith is the best goalscorer in Scotland.

“It is up to Leigh, he is not a young kid anymore.

“I think he is 31, now is the time he needs to knuckle down and give it his best shot.

“I speak quite a few Celtic fans and they are of the same opinion, they would love to see him stay but they want to see him on the pitch for 90 minutes.”

Griffiths is also at risk of not being in the Scotland travelling party for this summer’s European Championship after his name did not feature in the latest squad.