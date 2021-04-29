Leeds United star Raphinha has shared a picture of Ronaldinho posing with his Whites shirt and expressed his gratitude towards the Brazil legend for inspiring him.

The 24-year-old has been a key player in Marcelo Bielsa’s side since joining from Rennes for around £17m last summer, contributing to 12 goals in the Premier League so far.

Raphinha has enjoyed a memorable season so far and his performances have seen him earn his way on to the transfer wishlist of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Born in Brazil, Raphinha grew up idolising Ronaldinho and the Brazil legend has endorsed the Leeds winger by posing with his Whites shirt.

Raphinha took to social media to express his gratitude towards Ronaldinho for inspiring him as the former Barcelona star posed with a signed shirt of his.

“I will always be very grateful, thank you for everything you did for football“, Raphinha wrote on Instagram, expressing his admiration for Ronaldinho.

“Thanks to you I could dream and I keep dreaming.

“Thank you wizard for being my inspiration.“

Having enjoyed a great season with Leeds, Raphinha will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldinho and make his debut for Brazil soon.