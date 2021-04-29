Barry Ferguson believes Rangers will keep hold of their best players in the summer as they have a good chance of playing the Champions League group stage next season.

Rangers are likely to play in the Champions League playoffs directly as Scottish champions after Scotland’s UEFA coefficients improved this season.

After an impressive performance in the Europa League in the current campaign, Rangers will back their chances of reaching the group stage of the Champions League next term.

Ferguson conceded that all the top players want to test themselves in the Champions League and feels one of the reasons why the Gers will keep their best players is because they could be in the main competition next season.

He is aware of the rumours around some of the Rangers stars but feels they will stick around to play in Europe’s elite competition for the Glasgow giants.

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show: “It’s a place that every footballer should aim to play in.

“One of the reasons why Rangers are going to keep their most important players for next season is that’s where you want to play your football.

“I know people are talking about [Alfredo] Morelos and [Ryan] Kent but if I am them, players, I want to play in the Champions League.

“And I think they will have that opportunity to do that at Rangers.”

The Scottish champions are set to directly qualify for the Champions League group stage in 2022.