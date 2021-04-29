Charlie Adam is certain that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor would not turn down a request from Steve Clarke to be in the Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship.

McGregor has been brilliant for Rangers this season and has played a pivotal role in the club winning their first league title in a decade.

He earned 42 caps for Scotland, but has retired from international football. However, there are calls for Clarke to convince McGregor to come out of retirement for the European Championship.

Adam feels Clarke should have called the Rangers goalkeeper earlier and promised him the number one shirt for the European Championship given his form and performances this season.

He believes McGregor deserves an opportunity and he would not turn it down even if the Scotland manager calls him now.

Adam said on PLZ Soccer: “I think Steve should have phoned in up straightaway and listen, I need you in the squad and you are going to be my number one.

“His performances at 39 years of age have been phenomenal and in England, it has happened, they have brought players back that you would have never thought would be in the squad.

“If there is somebody like that available, can you give him in the summer an opportunity to go to the European Championship?

“I don’t think McGregor would turn it down if he was asked.”

McGregor has kept 21 cleans sheets in 40 appearances for Rangers this season and is part of the best defence in the Scottish Premiership.