Tottenham Hotspur official Rebecca Caplehorn has not left the club contrary to speculation she has, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are in the middle of a search to bring in a new manager with chairman Daniel Levy leading the efforts.

The north London side are aiming to name their new manager by the end of the season, but there are suggestions that there could be further upheaval within the club.

There were claims that Caplehorn decided to exit the club and leave her role of being director of football administration and governance at the club.

The Loughborough University alumnus is a key member of the Spurs boardroom and is seen as an ally to Levy.

And it has been claimed that Caplehorn is not going anywhere as she has not quit her role.

She joined the club in March 2015 after spending five years at another London club in Queens Park Rangers.

Caplehorn was the director of football operations at Tottenham previously before she was replaced last year by Trevor Birch who arrived from Swansea.

For the moment, she will continue in her role at Tottenham and will be staying at the club.