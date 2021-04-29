Michael Beale has stressed the need for Rangers to finish the current Scottish Premiership campaign on a strong note and vowed the coaching staff will not take their foot off the gas in pushing their charges.

Although their ambitions to clinch the domestic double ended as they bowed out the Scottish Cup at the weekend against St. Johnstone on penalties, Rangers still have an undefeated record into the top flight to play for with three games remaining in the campaign.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards and a winning mentality throughout the campaign and Beale has echoed his view as the Scottish giants look to bounce back from their cup exit.

Rangers coach Beale has stressed the need to finish the league run on a strong note as he believes it will have a bearing on the players going into the summer break ahead of next season in which they are determined to raise the standards even further.

Beale added that players, who are also gearing up for the upcoming European Championship, will be keen on capping off the season in top form and vowed all the staff including himself have no plans to ease up on their charges.

Asked how determined the squad is to finish the season on a high note, Beale told Rangers TV: “I think as a team it is important that we do it.

“I think also individuals will get opportunities within that and want to finish their season well.

“We have obviously got some players going off to the Euros also, so it is important, for some people the season does not end, it just extends into that.

“But to go 35 games unbeaten in any league campaign is unique, and with three games to go, certainly, and there is a derby in there and also couple of opponents after the derby that enjoy ruffling at our feathers a little bit, so it is important that we stay strong and that we play well in all three games.

“And certainly, as a staff, we will not be coming off because we want to end the season well because we do think it has a bearing on what you are thinking of over the summer going into the new season.”

Rangers are set to host Celtic on Sunday in the top flight, which will be followed by a trip to Livingston and then the last game of the season will be played against Aberdeen at home.