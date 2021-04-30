Tony Dorigo has suggested that Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani will have an eye on the prize money the Whites will net in the Premier League, which increases with every position higher the club climb.

Leeds are currently ninth in the league standings and have their eyes on finishing the season as high as possible with five games remaining to bag maximum points.

Although they have ensured their participation in the top flight for another season, Leeds have a lot left to play for in the remaining five games in addition to competitive spirit, according to ex-Whites star Dorigo.

The 55-year-old feels Leeds supremo Radrizzani will be keeping an eye on the merit payments that Leeds stand to receive as part of the league’s prize money, which is based on the position they finish in in the league table.

Dorigo added that a higher place finish would also result in Elland Road becoming that much more of an attractive destination for players looking to join the club in the summer.

“Yes, I think the way Marcelo Bielsa will think as well, it is each game as it comes, but there are so many still, I suppose question marks for next season”, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“Things like the manager himself, that is one, but the players, who we are keeping, who do we possibly need.

“But then you look from the outside the higher we get, the more attractive we are, if we are not already very attractive to a lot of players that would like to come to Leeds United.

“So put it altogether, financially as well Andrea, I am sure will be looking at from another point of view.

“There is a lot to play for, big game, it means a lot to a lot of people. “

Leeds will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the first of their remaining five games of the season at the Amex at the weekend, and will be looking to avenge their 1-0 loss earlier in the campaign.