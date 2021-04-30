Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has savaged the Premier League for its entertainment value and pointed to Arsenal and Everton’s recent match as an example of the horrendous football being served up south of the border.

Everton grabbed all three points in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League last Friday with an own goal from Bernd Leno separating the two teams.

Both teams failed to create opportunities, with Arsenal posting just three shots on target, while Everton had just the one shot on target in north London.

The former Rangers midfielder described the game as a drab encounter and recounted switching it off after the half-hour mark.

Ferguson proceeded to take a dig at English football as he stated that he feels bored watching the Premier League.

The former two-time Scottish league title winner insisted that Scottish football is much more exciting to watch and provides brilliant entertainment despite not having the quality of English football.

“It was Everton against Arsenal on Friday night”, Ferguson said on Open Goal.

“I switched it off after half an hour. It was horrendous.

“Then you look at our game….

“I’ve watched loads of English games, Premier League games, and I’m so board watching them.

“The quality might not be there [in Scotland], but I tell you what, there’s some brilliant games to watch, brilliant entertainment.”

Rangers wrestled the title back from Celtic in Scotland this season, while the Scottish League Cup was won by St Johnstone; the Scottish Cup is ongoing, but both Glasgow giants have been knocked out.