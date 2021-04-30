Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed that his side are well prepared for the upcoming summer transfer window and that they will be looking to improve their squad even more after the season ends.

Having confirmed Premier League survival only on the last day of the previous season, Aston Villa strengthened their squad last year by adding key players such as goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, forward Bertrand Traore and club record signing striker Ollie Watkins.

Villa splashed the cash to sign Morgan Sanson in January, but did not embark upon a large spending spree.

The Villa boss stated that the club have been planning for the upcoming summer window ever since the closing of the last one and added that constantly improving the squad is key to survival in the Premier League.

“We have been planning for this window as soon as the last window closed”, Smith said in a press conference.

“Probably before that because we knew we weren’t going to be doing too much in the January window.

“We have to make sure that we’re looking to improve as a squad next season.

“We’ll have to add a few more to that squad to keep improving it.

“That’s what you have to do to be a force in the Premier League.

“Next year will be our third season in the Premier League and you’re playing catch up against the bigger clubs who have been there since the inception of the league and the finances they’ve had since then has allowed them to be stronger. “

While Aston Villa are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer it remains to be seen how much money will be made available for Smith to use.