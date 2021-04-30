James Tavernier has insisted he does not have any doubts about Rangers new boy Jack Simpson’s quality and stressed he has handled himself well since arriving at Ibrox.

Simpson made the move north of the border in the last winter transfer window, leaving Championship side Bournemouth for the Glasgow giants.

The 24-year-old made his Scottish Premiership debut in a 1-1 draw against St. Johnstone last week and having also clocked up minutes in the Scottish Cup and the Europa League.

Rangers are set to take on Celtic at Ibrox in their upcoming top flight game on Sunday and Tavernier has insisted the team has full confidence that Simpson will do well in the clash if boss Steven Gerrard decides to start him, while noting he has been doing well in training.

“Jack handles himself very well”, Tavernier told a press conference.

“I have no doubt in Jack’s ability and I have seen enough of him in training, if the gaffer starts him we have full confidence in him.”

Tavernier stressed Rangers are looking to cap off the season on a strong note starting with a win against the Hoops in their reaming three games of the season.

“You come to Rangers to win every game and this season has shown our desire and consistency.

“We want to finish the season off strong.

“Three to go and we want to finish strong for the club and our fans.”

Simpson was an unused substitute when Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 in the Scottish Cup earlier this month and he will be hoping to taste the Old Firm rivalry on the pitch come Sunday.