Celtic legend Davie Provan has insisted that Eddie Howe’s reluctance to do the deal with the Bhoys is not making him any more popular amongst the club’s support base.

Howe is Celtic’s top target and there is an increasing likelihood that he will become the next manager at Parkhead.

The negotiations are expected to proceed towards a positive conclusion soon, but so far the deal has not been agreed and Howe has kept his counsel over the speculation about him becoming Celtic boss.

Celtic fans are getting frustrated at the delay and Provan has warned Howe that he is not the unanimous choice amongst the Bhoys fans already.

And the Celtic legend believes that Howe’s reluctance to commit to Celtic will only diminish his support amongst the fans if and when he takes charge of the club.

Provan said on The Go Radio Football Show: “There is a section of the Celtic support that don’t want Eddie Howe anyway.

“I think he has split the supporters to a certain extent.

“And the reluctance to get the deal done I don’t think has not done him any favours.

“I think a lot of Celtic supporters are looking at it and saying, ‘Eddie Howe, keeping us waiting!’

“I don’t think he has the track record to be in that position.”

Celtic are claimed to be confident that Howe will eventually agree to sign a contract and become their next manager.