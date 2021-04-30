Edinson Cavani has agreed to continue at Manchester United for at least one more season, according to ESPN.

Cavani joined Manchester United on a one-year contract last summer with an option another year and despite a few hiccups, he has been a success at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has battled sickness, quarantine rules, suspensions and niggling injures to emerge as one of the most important players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this season.

Solskjaer has been clear about his willingness to keep Cavani for at least one more season, but there were claims that he was keen on a move back to South America.

Boca Juniors have been extensively courting him, and his father also claimed that his son would be moving to Argentina in the summer, but it seems Cavani has had a change of heart.

Solskjaer and Manchester United’s attempts to keep him seem to have succeeded as he has agreed to stay for one more season.

Cavani had doubts over staying in England for one more year, but he has agreed to continue at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are likely to make Cavani’s stay official next week and it will give Solskjaer has one less thing to worry about in the summer.

The veteran striker scored twice as Manchester United hammered Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday night.