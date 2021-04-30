Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Ryan Mason has expressed his belief that Spurs can keep hold of Harry Kane even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, five points adrift of the Champions League places and only have five games left to claw their way back into the top four.

With Tottenham set to end another season without a major trophy in the bag, further doubt has been cast on whether Kane will remain at the club, with him also expressing his desire to get his hands on big trophies in recent days.

Spurs interim boss Mason is optimistic about Kane remaining at the club and expressed his belief that he will don the Tottenham colours next season even if they do not play in the Champions League.

Asked whether he feels Spurs need Champions League football to keep Kane, Mason told a press conference: “I don’t think so.

“Harry Kane loves this football club, in the past eight or nine years as one of the best strikers in the world.

“Everyone knows that and we know that and hopefully Harry knows that.”

Mason revealed that he has never held talks with Kane over his future and their full focus is on what he can do for Spurs on the pitch every week.

“No, I’ve not [had conversations with Kane about his future].

“Harry is a constant professional.

“There won’t be any conversations between me and him about anything other than training and the match ahead.“

Spurs are set to host relegation threatened Sheffield United on Sunday and they will be determined to add three more points to their tally as they continue their quest for a top four finish.