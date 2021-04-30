West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that if the Hammers continue their current run of form and keep challenging the top teams then he will view his spell at London Stadium as a success.

With the Hammers finishing 16th in the Premier League table last season and barely avoiding relegation, not many people were predicting West Ham to be challenging for Europe, let alone the top four.

The first two games of the season seemed to confirm those suspicions as they lost both, but from then on the Hammers had an excellent season, and are now realistically hoping to play Champions League football next season.

Moyes credited his players for the team’s success and admitted that a little bit of luck was involved in getting to where they are now.

The Scotsman added that he wants his team to continue challenging the top dogs and be consistent.

“The players have done a wonderful job from the start and, apart from the opening couple of games of the season where we didn’t win, we’ve been relatively consistent from the start right to this point”, Moyes was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site.

“We’ve had some games this season where we’ve carried a little bit of luck in getting results, but I don’t think there’ll be any teams up near the top who haven’t had that situation.

“I want us to be consistent and regularly challenging the top teams.

“If we can do that here, then I’ll see that as success for myself and West Ham.”

The Hammers are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

West Ham lost their last two league games, including one to Chelsea, but Moyes will be hoping his team are able to quickly change their of form and end the season in the top four.