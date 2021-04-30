Luke Ayling has insisted Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa treats every one of his charges the same irrespective of their age or stature which is shown in his training methods.

The Whites are revelling in a sense of brotherhood and harmony, buying into the culture that Bielsa has nurtured at the club since his arrival at Elland Road in 2018.

Ayling, a leader in the Leeds dressing room, is a key figure at the club in the Bielsa era and has provided an insider’s insight into how the Argentine manages all his players.

The full-back revealed that all the players, including veteran Pablo Hernandez to starlet Jamie Shackleton, are required to put in the same amount of work in training under Bielsa.

“The best thing about that [Bielsa being very strict on maintaining high training standards] is like we have got Pablo Hernandez, who is like 34, 35, who still has to do the same running that Jamie Shackleton, who is 19 is [doing]”, Ayling said on the Super 6 Podcast.

“It is the same for everyone.”

Ayling explained that Bielsa treats each and every one of his charges the same, and even someone as talented as winger Raphinha will also need to do all the drills and sprints to earn a place in the first eleven.

“It is good for us because us boys know that everybody gets treated the same there, like there is no special treatment for say like a Rapha, now, who is unbelievable, who can do what he wants anyway and still be the best player, but then he has to do the same running as us.

“He has still got to get to a certain sprint and all this, so it is good for that.”

Leeds are back on the road in the Premier League at the weekend and are set to travel to the Amex to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the one their remaining five games in the season.