Rangers loan star Josh McPake has revealed that former Premier League striker Jon Stead has been helping him to work on his finishing at Harrogate Town.

The highly rated Gers youngster joined the League Town side on loan for the second half of the season and has caught the eye with his performances in England.

McPake revealed that there are a host of good players plying their trade at Harrogate and admits they helped him to settle in easily at Wetherby Road.

He explained that he has been learning from Stead, who with his Premier League experience for clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Sheffield United, has taught him how he can improve his finishing.

“My team-mates really helped me settle when I first joined and there are some good players here”, McPake told Rangers’ official site.

“Guys like striker Jon Stead have played in the English Premier League and he has helped me with my finishing.

“He is a quality player, I knew who he was and I could see his quality on the ball from the first training session so it is great to learn from players like that.”

McPake was an unused substitute for Harrogate in their thrilling 5-4 League Two win over Cambridge United on Friday night.